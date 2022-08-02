Lions Sign Former Eastern Washington Standout OL Tristen Taylor

The BC Lions announced this morning that American offensive lineman Tristen Taylor has been signed to the practice roster.

Taylor (6’6, 330 lbs)- most recently participated in rookie mini-camp with the Chicago Bears in March of this year. He previously attended Eastern Washington from 2016-21 where he set a school record by suiting up in 60 games over six seasons, all of those as a starter.

Playing both guard and tackle, Taylor earned multiple accolades during his time with the Eagles including First-Team All-America honours (2020), Second-Team All-America honours (2021), and honourable mention All-Big Sky honours (2016 and 2018).

The native of Stockton, California also helped the Eagles finish with the best total offence in FCS in 2021 (7,224 yards), second in FCS total offence in 2016 (529.6 yards per game) and third in FCS total offence (524.9 yards per game) in 2020.

Taylor was granted a sixth year of NCAA eligibility after missing all but three games in the 2018 season.