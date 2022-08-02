Rourke Hat Trick: QB Earns Third CFL Weekly Honour In Six Games

For the third time in what has been an outstanding six-game stretch to start his 2022 season, BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke was honoured as the CFL’s Top Performer of the Week.

The latest weekly nod for Rourke comes after a gutsy 32-17 win in Saskatchewan where he completed 27 of 33 passes (81. 8 %) for 336 yards and two touchdowns while also scoring one of his own on a one-yard run before halftime as part of a 28-0 run to finish the game.

The Leos’ signal-caller was also key in orchestrating a balanced offensive attack, completing at least four passes to five different receivers in the 32-17 triumph.

Rourke led a quarterback sweep of the week eight Top Performers as Winnipeg’s Zach Collaros and Ottawa’s Caleb Evans finished second and third, respectively, in league voting.

The Lions are back on the practice field today ahead of a home tilt with the Edmonton Elks on Saturday, August 6 presented by Purolator. Kickoff is 7:00 pm.

2022 Lions Top Performers Of The Week

Week 1- Nathan Rourke, James Butler, TJ Lee

Week 3- Nathan Rourke

Week 4- Keon Hatcher

Week 8- Nathan Rourke

2022 Lions Top Performers Of The Month

June- Nathan Rourke