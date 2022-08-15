Big Win Was Huge Birthday Surprise For Young Super Fan

It’s safe to say this past weekend was one Kyle Maybury won’t soon forget. And talk about some sweet bragging rights to have with his young pals. The thrilling comeback victory in Calgary was just the icing on the cake to what was an amazing surprise early birthday present for the young fan who turns seven in just a few weeks. Kyle even got to spend a few moments outside the jovial pos-game locker room at McMahon Stadium.

“These guys are pretty excited,” an exuberant Kyle exclaimed as he was getting some post-game fist bumps from his favourite Lion players.

The seed to the perfect surprise was planted early in the week when Kyle’s father Garreth won a draw through our friends at TELUS for two spots on Operation Orange, the popular fan trips organized two or three times a year for Lion diehards to join the team’s charter plane. It didn’t take long for Garreth to cook up the perfect surprise plan.

“At first, I told him ‘Kyle, let’s just have a boys’ day out. Like go fishing or something or something like that.’ I kept it very vague,” explained his father during a social gathering with all of the Operation Orange participants on Friday.

“So then as we were on our way, I mentioned that the Lions are probably flying out for their trip and would he like to go see them? He said, ‘yeah, yeah. Let’s go. Are you sure they’re going to be there?’ I said I was sure. And then I asked him as we pulled up if he would like to go on the plane with the Lions. The whole time, I had his suitcase hidden in the trunk. From that second up until now, he has just been awestruck.”

From the time he boarded the team plane, Kyle was treated like a birthday king as the entire plane sang for him and he was able to get some of his favourite players to sign autographs.

“Lucky Whitehead is my favourite player. He just does it all,” said Kyle.

“On the plane, he was just speechless,” added Garreth.

“He met Lucky in the parking lot and he was so gracious with him. He also got to talk to Nathan Rourke. The players have all been fantastic.”

Kyle’s real birthday in early September coincides with another Lions road game, this time in Montreal. They may not be coming on the team plane for that one, but Garreth is planning the next best thing for the main celebration.

“We’re going to have a party in the house with all of his friends and watch that game at 4:30. They will all come straight from school to our house and we’ll have some orange t-shirts for them to wear. That will be the official party,” explained Maybury.

The early version of the party wasn’t too shabby either. It certainly will go down as a major highlight in the life of a young Lions fan.

“He was born in Calgary but has always been a huge Lion supporter. It feels nice now after sticking with them through some tough times,” added the elder Maybury.

Matt Baker: mbaker@bclions.com