Cue The Fire Emojis| Rourke, Burnham Named Weekly Top Performers

After connecting for a total of 165 yards, two massive third-down conversions and a touchdown to spark an amazing fourth-quarter comeback in Calgary, Nathan Rourke and Bryan Burnham were named CFL Top Performers of the Week. The quarterback and wide receiver finished first and second, respectively, in voting.

Rourke once again shattered his Canadian single- game passing mark with 488 yards- 246 of those coming in the fourth quarter alone- while throwing touchdown strikes to both Burnham and Dominique Rhymes. On the ground, Rourke added two key rushing touchdowns, bringing his season total to seven.

His 39 completions also tied a career-high, set back in week three against Toronto. Rourke has now been crowned a CFL Top Performer of the Week a remarkable five times in eight games this season.

Burnham celebrated his 100th career game in style, hauling in eight receptions for 165 yards – the second-highest total of his career- and a 53-yard fourth-quarter touchdown which was the first of two key third-down catches to spark the comeback.

Burnham averaged 20.6 yards per reception in the win and earns the first weekly Top Performer nod of the season.

Montreal Alouettes defensive back Wesley Sutton was also named a Top Performer for week ten, finishing third in voting.

2022 Lions Top Performers Of The Week

Week 1- Nathan Rourke, James Butler, TJ Lee

Week 3- Nathan Rourke

Week 4- Keon Hatcher

Week 8- Nathan Rourke

Week 9- Nathan Rourke, Dominique Rhymes

Week 10- Nathan Rourke, Bryan Burnham

2022 Lions Top Performers Of The Month

June- Nathan Rourke