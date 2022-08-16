Lions Bring Back Wide Receiver Jamarius Way

The BC Lions announced this morning that American wide receiver Jamarius Way has been signed to the practice roster.

Way, 25, re-joins the squad after turning heads at 2022 training camp in Kamloops. In two pre-season contests, the native of Belle Glade, Florida recorded seven receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown before going down with an elbow injury.

Prior to moving north, Way attended 2019 training camp with the Denver Broncos.

After transferring from Iowa to South Alabama for 2017 and 2018, Way racked up 108 catches for 1,617 yards and 12 touchdowns in 23 contests.

As a sophomore with the Hawkeyes in 2016, Way was named a first-team All-Region and All-Iowa Community College Athletic Conference selection after totalling 40 receptions for 594 yards and 11 majors.