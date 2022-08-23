Gwacham Named CFL Top Peformer of the Week

After picking up two sacks and forcing a key fumble to kill a Saskatchewan drive early in the fourth quarter of Friday’s 28-10 win, Lions defensive lineman Obum Gwacham has been named the CFL’s Top Performer of the Week.

The speedy rush end also recorded five tackles to help a stout defence shutout the Roughriders in the second half on route to a fifth consecutive victory. Gwacham’s four sacks on the season matches the total he set in 2021.

Montreal quarterback Trevor Harris and Hamilton wide receiver Tim White were also named Top Performers, finishing second and third, respectively, in voting.