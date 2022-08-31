Lions Acquire QB Vernon Adams Jr. In Trade With Alouettes

The BC Lions football club announced today it has acquired American quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. from the Montreal Alouettes. In exchange, Montreal will receive our first-round selection in the 2023 CFL Draft.

“Getting a player of Vernon’s calibre provides a big boost to our offence as we continue pushing for a return to the playoffs,” said Lions co-general manager/director of football operations Neil McEvoy.

The 29-year-old Adams has suited up in 67 games over the past six seasons, 56 of those with the Alouettes from 2016-17 and 2018-22 and the remaining 11 with Saskatchewan to end 2017.

Along with recording a total of 505 completions for 6,988 passing yards and 43 touchdown strikes, the native of Pasadena, California has rushed for 978 yards and 20 touchdowns on 203 total carries.

His most productive season came in 2019 when he earned a CFL All-Star nod after passing for 3,942 yards and 24 touchdowns while tying William Powell and Chris Streveler with a CFL-best 12 rushing touchdowns. In the process, Adams Jr. led the Alouettes to second place in the East Division and their first playoff appearance since the 2014 campaign.

Adams Jr. was originally on the Lions’ negotiation list before being dealt to Montreal in May 2016 for a first-round selection in the 2017 CFL Draft (WR Danny Vandervoort, third overall).

The quarterback attended Eastern Washington University for four seasons (2011-14). After redshirting in his first year and splitting the starting duties in 2012, Adams Jr. was twice named Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year while also earning First-Team Big Sky honours in both 2013 and 2014.

With Cooper Kupp as his favourite target, Adams Jr. set single-season Big Sky records in touchdown passes (55) and pass efficiency (183.13) in 2013.

He transferred to Oregon for the 2015 season and was named Pac-12 newcomer of the year after throwing for 2,643 and 26 touchdowns while leading the Ducks to an appearance in the Alamo Bowl where they fell to Texas Christian in triple overtime.