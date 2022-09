(Vancouver)- The BC Lions announced today the signing of Global linebacker Maxime Rouyer to the practice roster.

Rouyer (6’1, 225 lbs)- A fourth-round pick by Edmonton in the 2019 European Draft, the native of Troyes, France appeared in 18 games with the Elks from 2019-2021 and made four special teams tackles. Rouyer attended McGill University from 2015-18, recording 103 total tackles and 4.5 sacks in 23 games.