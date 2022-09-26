Bryan Burnham Headed To Six-Game Injured List With Fractured Wrist

Following a thorough evaluation by club doctors, the BC Lions announced today that wide receiver Bryan Burnham suffered a fractured wrist in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s loss to Calgary.

Burnham will be placed on the six-game injured list this week and the club remains hopeful he can return to the lineup before the end of the season.

In nine games this season, Burnham has hauled in 41 receptions for 596 yards and four touchdowns. A CFL All-Star in each of the last four seasons, Burnham also made a full recovery from a rib injury suffered in the club’s June 25th victory over the Toronto Argonauts. That injury caused him to miss four contests.