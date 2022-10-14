The Gun Metals Return Saturday!

The original unveiling back in 2013 was the talk of the town. On Saturday night, we will run it back.

The BC Lions announced on Friday that a new version of the ‘gun-metal grey’ look will be returning for the big home matchup with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Fan Appreciation Night.

Starting on December 1st, the limited supply of game-worn jerseys will be available for purchase in an auction. All proceeds from the third-jersey sales will go to the Greater Vancouver and Surrey Food Banks as we are proud to support the great Purolator Tackle Hunger program. For additional information, visit HERE.

The original gun-metal grey uniform was designed as part of the club’s 60th-anniversary celebration in 2013 and featured the club’s original paw logo on its helmets and shoulders.

The 2022 version (pictured above) includes our Quarterback Club logo on the shoulders while the helmets feature our special Indigenous-themed logo designed by Corrine Hunt. The original gun-metal uniforms were last worn during the 2014 season.

These jerseys will only be worn in 2022 and only be available for auction after the season concludes.

Saturday’s game kicks off at 7:00 pm and is a presentation of London Drugs. Secure your tickets HERE. Youths 17 and under get in for only $10 while accompanying parents can join them for only $25.