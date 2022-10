The Canadian Football League announced this morning that Lions running back James Butler has been honoured as CFL Top Performer of the Week.

Butler was a major force in last Friday’s 31-14 victory in Edmonton, rushing for a career-high 141 yards on 24 carries and scoring a second-quarter touchdown that put them ahead 17-7.

The bruising back recorded 95 of his rushing yards before halftime while also adding a total of 21 yards on three receptions and eclipsed 100 yards from scrimmage for the eighth time this season.

Butler enters the final week of regular season play second to Calgary’s Ka’Deem Carey with 1,054 rushing yards.

Tiger-Cats running back Sean Thomas-Erlington and Stampeders running back Dedrick Mills were also named weekly Top Performers, finishing second and third, respectively, in the voting.