Nathan Rourke Earns West Division Nomination For Most Outstanding Canadian

(Vancouver)- It was a year of shattering Canadian records and now, fittingly, Nathan Rourke is up for some Canadian hardware. The Canadian Football League announced this morning that the Lions’ quarterback has been voted the Western Division finalist for CFL Most Outstanding Canadian. The finalists were voted on by the Football Reporters of Canada.

The Victoria-born Rourke emerged as the league’s top story in 2022. Prior to suffering his injury on August 19 in Saskatchewan, Rourke led the league in every major passing category including completions (248) passing yards (3,281) and passing touchdowns (25).

With a 436- yard performance in a win over Toronto in week three, Rourke broke Gerry Dattilio’s 41-year-old single-game passing record for Canadian quarterbacks. Rourke would then break his own record in back-to-back weeks with 477 yards in an August 6 win over Edmonton and 488 yards in a thrilling comeback victory at Calgary.

Rourke was also a force in the running game with 304 yards and seven touchdowns on 24 total carries. Following an extensive and committed rehab process following foot surgery, Rourke returned to his starting position in last week’s final regular season tune-up at Winnipeg, going 7/11 for 68 yards over three series.’

He will look to follow in the footsteps of teammate Bo Lokombo who won CFL Most Outstanding Canadian in 2021. The other Lions to win the prestigious award are as follows: Jim Young (1970 and 1972), Sean Millington (1997 and 2000), Jason Clermont (2004 and 2007), Brent Johnson (2005 and 2006), Ricky Foley (2009) and Lokombo last season.

Rourke is up against Toronto Argonauts wide receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr. for the award. The hardware will be handed out at the league awards banquet on Thursday, November 17 as part of the 109th Grey Cup festivities in Regina.

Number 12 now prepares for his first career playoff start as the Lions welcome in Calgary for the Western Division Semi-Final Sunday at BC Place. Kickoff is 1:30 pm.

