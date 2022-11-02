Six Lions Voted Western Division All-Stars

The Canadian Football League announced its Division All-Stars this morning and the BC Lions have their highest total of West representatives since 2016:

WR Dominique Rhymes, WR Lucky Whitehead, OL Sukh Chungh, OL Peter Godber, DB Garry Peters and DB Loucheiz Purifoy have all been voted as Western Division All-Stars for 2022.

Rhymes- Emerged as the squad’s top receiving target this season, hauling in 85 receptions on 122 targets and finishing second to Winnipeg’s Dalton Schoen with 1,401 yards and 11 touchdown catches, both of those totals also career-highs. Rhymes also recorded three-multi touchdown games this season.

Whitehead- The speedster earns his second consecutive Western All-Star selection after racking up 78 receptions on 108 targets, a career-high 1,011 yards and three touchdowns in 15 regular season contests. His best outing came in a win over Edmonton on August 6 where he had 148 yards and a touchdown on only six total receptions.

Chungh- The pride of Port Coquitlam is a Western All-Star for a second time after earning his first in 2018 as a member of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Chungh started 16 games at the right guard position and continued his reputation as a gritty leader up front while he and the offensive line helped James Butler eclipse 100-yards on the ground.

Godber- Made huge strides in his second full season as a starter, starting in all 18 games at centre and extending his streak to 33 consecutive appearances dating back to the end of 2019. Godber, Chungh and the offensive line were instrumental in helping the Lions offence produce the highest point total in the regular season: 509 total and an average of 28.3 per game/

Peters- The cornerback enjoyed one of his finer seasons in orange, leading the team with five interceptions while recording 47 total tackles (44 defence, three special teams). Peters also suited up in all 18 regular season games, bringing his ironman streak to 68 since he originally signed with the Lions in February 2018.

Purifoy- Aided in part by his famous sidekick Pennywise, Purifoy enjoyed a solid return to the team he originally broke in with back in 2016. Starting 18 games and playing a variety of positions in the secondary, Purifoy tallied three interceptions, one sack and registered 64 total tackles (55 defence, nine special teams).

Visit CFL.ca for the complete list of Western and Eastern All-Stars.