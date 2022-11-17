Nathan Rourke Wins CFL Most Outstanding Canadian Award

Regina, SK– BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke has been rewarded with some hardware for his unforgettable 2022 season as he was announced as winner of CFL Most Outstanding Canadian at Thursday night’s CFL Awards show in Regina. Rourke is only the third quarterback in history along with Russ Jackson (1959, 1963 and 1966) and Gerry Dattilio (1980) to win the award.

The Victoria-born Rourke took the league by storm in 2022, setting a new CFL record 78.7 completion percentage and ended up with the second-best ever passer rating of 123.6 (minimum 250 attempts).

Despite appearing in only ten regular season contests, Rourke finished the season second in the CFL with 25 touchdown passes and sixth overall with 3,349 passing yards while helping the Lions to a second-place finish in the West and first home playoff game since the 2016 campaign.

With a 436- yard performance in a win over Toronto in week three, Rourke broke Dattilio’s 41-year-old single-game passing record for Canadian quarterbacks. Rourke would then break his own record in back-to-back weeks with 477 yards in an August 6 win over Edmonton and 488 yards in a thrilling comeback victory at Calgary.

Rourke joins an elite group of Lion players to win CFL Most Outstanding Canadian: LB Bo Lokombo (2021), DL Ricky Foley (2009), WR Jason Clermont (2004 and 2007), DL Brent Johnson (2005 and 2006), RB Sean Millington (1997 and 2000) and WR Jim Young (1970 and 1972).