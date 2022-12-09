David Menard Staying In Orange And Black

The BC Lions kept another key potential free agent off the market today, signing national defensive lineman David Menard to a contract extension.

“This past season was rewarding in many aspects with a great group of teammates and coaches,” said Menard.

“It’s a special mix of talent at every position and I can’t wait to tackle some unfinished business.”

The 32-year-old native of Chicoutimi, Quebec enjoyed one of his finest seasons in 2022, recording a career-high and team-leading nine sacks- good for fourth-best in the CFL- and racking up 17 defensive tackles over 18 regular season contests.

A fourth-round draft pick (32nd overall) by the Lions in 2014, Menard suited up in 94 games over the next six seasons, registering 52 defensive tackles and 18 sacks.

He moved on to the Montreal Alouettes ahead of the 2021 campaign and recorded 18 defensive stops and eight sacks before finishing runner-up to current teammate Bo Lokombo for CFL Most Outstanding Canadian.