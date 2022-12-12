2023 Schedule Is Here!

Fans of the BC Lions were served up an early holiday gift on Tuesday as the Canadian Football League announced the entire 2023 regular season schedule.

It all begins with a playoff rematch as the club’s 69th regular season opener on Thursday, June 8 at the Calgary Stampeders also serves as the first game on the 2023 CFL slate. Kickoff is 6:00 pm at McMahon Stadium.

Our home opener then takes place on Saturday, June 17 against the Edmonton Elks in the first of six home games that will kick off at 4:00 pm.

“As an organization, we are thrilled with how our 2023 schedule has come together,” said COO and incoming president Duane Vienneau.

“We’ve listened to our fans regarding early kickoffs and having the opportunity to play the majority of our home games at 4:00 will allow us to pick up where we left off in making it easily accessible for fans from all regions of British Columbia to attend. We also can’t wait to make our home opener a MAJOR EVENT once again.”

Six is also the magic number of home games against Western Division opponents. The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Calgary Stampeders will each make two trips to BC Place.

Saskatchewan comes to town on Saturday, July 22 at 4:00 pm and then again on Friday, September 29 at 7:30 pm when we will once again respect and honour Canada’s National Day For Truth and Reconciliation.

The Stampeders’ first visit since the 2022 Western Semi-Final goes down on Saturday, August 12 at 4:00 pm before they make their way here again on Friday, October 20 at 7:00 pm in the Lions’ regular season finale.

Along with Edmonton, the rival Winnipeg Blue Bombers make just one appearance on the West Coast. That one takes place on Friday, October 6 at 7:00 pm.

For the first time since 2015, the Lions are slated to have a home game on a Sunday. As part of a new CFL-wide routine prior to Labour Day, we will host the Montreal Alouettes on Sunday, July 9 at 4:00 pm.

Additional Schedule Nuggets