Lions Sign Peirson Through ’24, Add Three Americans

The BC Lions announced on Monday that veteran National offensive lineman Andrew Peirson has signed a two-year contract extension. Peirson was eligible to become a free agent in February.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity to continue my career with the only organization I’ve ever known,” Peirson said.

“From both an individual and a team standpoint, we took major steps in 2022 and I can’t wait to get back to camp and continue building toward the ultimate goal.”

Peirson (6’3, 300 lbs)- enters his fifth season with the club after originally signing as a non-drafted free agent prior to 2018 training camp. The Kingston, Ontario native would go on to start at centre for the final five regular season games and Eastern Semi-Final at Hamilton.

After dressing for one game in the 2019 campaign, Peirson has suited up in every contest since the beginning of 2021 and earned a pair of starts at right guard this past season.

One of the club’s top community ambassadors each and every year, Peirson is a two-time finalist for the CFL’s Tom Pate Memorial Award.

The club also announced the signings of three Americans to the roster: defensive lineman Alex McCalister, wide receiver Devin Lucien and defensive back Joshua Flowers.

McCalister (6’6, 240 lbs)- was most recently a member of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, suiting up in one game in 2019 where he recorded one defensive tackle. A seventh-round draft pick (240th overall) by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016, McCalister also spent time on the Washington Commanders practice squad before being waived in 2018. In 27 games over three seasons with the Florida Gators, the big defensive end recorded 52 total tackles, 19.5 tackles for a loss, 12.5 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.

Lucien (6’2, 200 lbs)- signed with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers ahead of 2020 but did not suit up after the season cancellation. Drafted in the seventh-round (225th overall) by New England in 2016, Lucien spent his rookie season on the practice squad and would earn a Super Bowl ring. He went on to have stints with Kansas City, Tampa Bay and Houston before a stop in the Alliance of American Football with Memphis in early 2019. Transferred from UCLA to Arizona State for his senior season of 2015 and hauled in 66 receptions for 1,075 yards and eight touchdowns in 13 games with the Sun Devils.

Flowers (6’3, 193 lbs)- heads north after signing as a non-drafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars and attending mini-camp in early 2022. Flowers transferred from LIU Post to Winston Salem State for his junior and senior seasons and registered five interceptions, 62 total tackles and 15 pass knockdowns in 18 games.