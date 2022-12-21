Gun Metal Jersey Auction Raises $16,000 For Local Food Banks

(Vancouver)- The BC Lions today announced that $16,000 from our Gun Metal jersey auction has been raised with $8,000 going to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank’s Preschooler Program and $8,000 to the Surrey Food Bank.

In addition, Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke has matched the total of $2,500 paid for his jersey in the auction. That total will be split between the two organizations.

“Supporting the local food banks is a major pillar of our commitment to building better communities, especially during the holiday season,” said Lions chief operating officer Duane Vienneau.

“We can’t thank our great fans enough for supporting such a great cause. The Gun Metal jerseys provided a major spark in our push for locking up a home playoff game and we are thrilled that those who supported the auction get a nice piece of Lions memorabilia to go with it.”

The limited-edition Gun Metal jerseys were unveiled for the October 15 victory over Winnipeg and then again for the Western Semi-Final playoff win over Calgary on November 6 before being made available in the special online auction.

Added Greater Vancouver Food Bank manager of community events and engagement Terra Parades:

“Thank you to the BC Lions for supporting our Preschooler Program! Many families with children across the Greater Vancouver area depend on our services each month; in November, we served 988 preschoolers. This donation will provide the on-going support we need to continue serving our young clients for months to come.”

Said Surrey Food Bank executive director Nancy Pagani:

“We are extremely thankful for the BC Lions and their continued commitment to supporting our organization. While our clients have recently increased by 20 percent, our donations have reduced by 30 percent with young children being impacted heavily among that group. The Surrey Food Bank serves 13,000 households per month and 150 households each day with this donation helping us continue our commitment to feeding those in need.”