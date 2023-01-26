Lions Add Three, Including Veteran RB Howell

The BC Lions announced the addition of three Americans on Thursday afternoon: running back Gregory ‘Buddy’ Howell Jr. and wide receivers Jake Lampman and Ron Hunt.

Howell (6’1, 218 lbs)- the native of Coconut Grove, Florida is a veteran of 55 NFL games having most recently suited up in ten contests with the Los Angeles Rams before being placed on injured reserve and earning a Super Bowl ring in 2021. He previously played in 45 games over three seasons with the Houston Texans from 2018-20 and ran for 74 yards on 21 carries. Howell played collegiately at Florida Atlantic from 2015-17 and recorded 2,166 rushing yards and 21 majors on 412 total carries. Also added ten receptions for 96 yards in 36 total games.

Lampman (6’0, 205 lbs)- suited up in 12 games with the New Orleans Saints in 2016 and later spent time on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ practice squad (2017-18). The native of East Lansing, Michigan was a member of the XFL’s Tampa Bay Vipers in 2020 before a return to the Saints’ practice roster in 2021. In 48 games at Ferris State (2011-15), Lampman recorded 153 receptions for 2,320 yards and 26 touchdowns while adding 28 carries for 198 yards. As a sophomore in 2012, he finished third on the squad with 802 all-purpose yards.

Hunt (6’3, 190 lbs)- Ron suited up in 45 games at North Carolina A&T and hauled in 61 receptions for 982 yards and six touchdowns. His most productive season game in 2021 with 22 catches for 405 yards and three majors. Hunt is a native of Greensboro, North Carolina.