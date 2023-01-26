Locking Up Lokombo | Linebacker Signs Two-Year Deal

The BC Lions are hanging on to another key piece of their defensive unit as National linebacker Bo Lokombo has signed a contract extension through the 2024 season. Lokombo was eligible to become a free agent on February 14.

Said Lokombo from his home in Chilliwack: “This franchise means so much to me and it’s exciting for me and my family to stay in orange and black. Our linebacker room and entire defence have raised their game to a higher level and we all look forward to making even more plays in 2023.”

Bo is back for an eighth CFL season and seventh with his hometown Lions after a solid 2022 campaign where he recorded 52 total tackles (42 defence, 10 special teams), two sacks and one pass knockdown in 13 regular season games.

The CFL’s Most Outstanding Canadian in 2021 and a Western Division All-Star in his first full season of 2015, Lokombo has appeared in 103 regular season contests in his CFL career.

Born in the Congo and raised in Abbotsford, the former Oregon Ducks standout was drafted by the Lions in round three (21st overall) of the 2013 CFL Draft and would make his debut in September of 2014.

Following the 2016 season, Lokombo signed a reserve/futures deal with the Baltimore Ravens and would also have practice roster stints with the San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders before returning to the Lions for 2018 and recording a career-high in defensive tackles (71) and sacks (four). Lokombo then moved on to the Montreal Alouettes in 2019 and had his rights traded to the Toroonto Argonauts before the cancellation of the 2020 season.