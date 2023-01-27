Lions Re-Sign Messam To Extension Through 2024

The BC Lions continued their offseason work this morning with the signing of National linebacker Isaiah Messam to a contract extension through 2024. He was eligible to become a free agent on February 14.

Selected in round four (34th overall) of the 2018 CFL Draft, Messam has been an integral piece on the Lions’ special teams unit with 40 tackles over 57 regular season games. His most productive season came in 2019 with 51 total tackles (37 defence, 14 special teams), one sack and three pass knockdowns.

The native of Hamilton, Ontario played at Wilfrid Laurier from 2014-17, recording 82 total tackles, five tackles for a loss, two interceptions and 11 pass breakups over 24 career games. He also earned OUA Second-Team All-Star honours in his senior year.