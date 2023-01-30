Knevel Remains In Den With 2023 Extension

The BC Lions announced this morning that National offensive lineman David Knevel has signed an extension for 2023. He was eligible to become a free agent on February 14.

Knevel remains in the den after labrum repair surgery on his shoulder kept him out of action for the entire 2022 season.

“It was very hard to not be out there with my teammates but it says a lot that the organization has faith in me to get back on the field,” said Knevel.

“Watching the way my teammates competed has given me so much motivation, I can’t wait to join them next season.”

The 6’8”, 325-pound Knevel appeared in all 14 regular season contests in 2021 and was a valuable swingman playing both guard and tackle.

The Lions selected Knevel in round three (21st overall) of the 2018 CFL Draft after a solid four seasons at Nebraska where he helped the Cornhuskers boast the Big Ten’s best pass-blocking unit in 2016 and was a three-time Nebraska Scholar-Athlete honour roll selection. Knevel was the first Cornhuskers’ Canadian signee since Patrick Kabongo in 1999.