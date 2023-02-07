Josh Banks Appreciates Canadian Game & Unselfish Football

Being the unsung hero on the Lions’ defensive front paints the exact picture of how Josh Banks grew up in Carolina.

As a kid, Banks said he was raised by primarily women. He witnessed how his mother made countless sacrifices for the family. Then when he started playing football, those values carried on to how he approaches the game — making sacrifices and working with others for the ultimate purpose.

“It goes hand in hand honestly. Playing football and my life. Some may call it to pressure but that made me understand being able to make sacrifices,” Banks said two days after signing a two-year extension with the Lions.

The Cary, North Carolina native spent the last two seasons with the club. The unselfish playmaker on the defensive line plans to make B.C. his football home for another two years.

It was an easy decision for him to stay in orange and black. The defensive tackle wants to be a part of a group where everyone is humble to work.

“I’ll say there are two simple things. The players and the coaches. The way I feel about the people I’m surrounded with, it’s like the things that don’t matter truly don’t matter. I really appreciate being around that environment. I feel like everyone is humble, hardworking and has no egos. Because that’s what I represent to me and I attach to things like that,” Banks said.

Being a father now adds more responsibilities to his life outside of football. Banks spends as much time as possible with his two sons and loved ones before he leaves for north of the border again.

“I had my first son when I was in my second year with the NFL. That was in 2018, I’m pretty used to it now. I could be walking out the door going to the grocery store and my son would be like, ‘dad, are you going to Canada?’ I would be like, ‘no, relax’” Banks chuckled.

“He loves football so he enjoys watching me play. That motivates me a lot that my son interoperates it that way,” Banks added.

When Banks started playing football in the sixth grade, the defensive tackle had been in the same role since he was a teenager. Then he progressively got better at the position with the influence of basketball.

“Because I was a natural basketball athlete, I ended up playing offence, receiver, and running back and that’s how I developed my athleticism. Then my size took over, and I became a full-on defensive tackle from there,” Banks recalled.

In two seasons playing for the Lions, Banks tallied 30 tackles and earned two valuable playoff game experiences that he hopes to build on with this team. A part of the momentum he and the 2022 BC Lions had created required many growing pains. From understanding how the league operates to learning a different game, Banks said a lot of his question marks are now answers.

“When a collective group all want the same thing. It’s kind of hard to stop. That only comes from the group of guys that coaches and staff bring together. The biggest difference was that the guys meshed, and we understood each other’s purpose while we were playing. We went out there and lay it all on the line for each other,” Banks added.

Banks thinks being a football player in the states is more prevalent. But being a football player playing in Canada has a deeper significance to him where he feels appreciated to come to work every day.

“More often you see a college football player in the states. It’s kind of underlying that we all get why we are playing football. In Canada, football culture is deeply rooted where the players have respect for both the Canadians and the Americans because the NFL and CFL aren’t far apart. It’s definitely a great appreciation I’ve drawn over the past two years to continue to want to play in the CFL,” he said.

Banks said a part of the learning curve playing in the CFL was navigating all his livelihood in a different country. He biked six and a half miles to the Lions’ practice facility the majority of the time. To some, it may be a workout. But Banks enjoys the peacefulness and adventuring in B.C.

“I don’t have a go-to spot. I’m always trying new places. I have a favourite food spot called All About Pho. Besides that, I try new things continuously because that’s my personality of not doing the same thing every time. I like to throw in a wishbone in there from time to time. That’s what I love about B.C., it has so much diversity,” Banks added.

Although biking the extra miles kept him in shape, the 290-pound defensive line still prefers being closer to the facility. The more time he has to study game film the better for him to perform.

The physical defensive tackle on the field is a gentle commoner away from football. Some of Banks’ favourite hobbies used to revolve around him like painting and playing the guitar. But since becoming a dad of two, Banks has prioritized his time around family.

“Most of the time working out and a lot of the time with my kids and girlfriend. I try to invest the same amount of time I put into football with my family. I try to split it down the middle,” he said.