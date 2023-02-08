Vernon Adams Jr. Signs Extension Through 2024 Season

(The BC Lions announced today that American quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. has signed a one-year extension to keep him in orange and black through the 2024 season. Adams Jr. was previously eligible to become a free agent after the 2023 campaign.

“I am excited and honoured to be behind centre for this great franchise and for the chance to be locked in for two years along with some of the other great core pieces,” said Adams Jr. from his home in Tacoma, Washington.

“It has been a productive off-season with Jordan Maksymic and many of our great offensive players. We can’t wait to hit the ground running starting on day one of training camp in Kamloops.”

After his trade from Montreal on August 31 of last year, Adams Jr. played a big role in helping the Lions secure their first home playoff game since 2016, posting a 4-2 record in games he started while completing 118 of 180 passes (66 percent completion rate) for 1,504 yards, six touchdowns and just one interception. The versatile pivot also ran 14 times for 129 yards.

A veteran of 80 total CFL games (75 regular season, five playoffs), the native of Pasadena, California was voted an Eastern Division All-Star in 2019 with the Alouettes after throwing for 3,942 yards and 24 touchdowns while his 12 rushing majors tied Chris Streveler and William Powell for the CFL lead.

Adams Jr. has completed 623 of 1,000 career pass attempts for 8,492 yards and 49 touchdowns for his career while adding 1,107 rushing yards and 20 majors on 217 total carries.

He debuted with the Alouettes in 2016 after the Lions dealt his negotiating rights for a 2017 first-round pick. Adams Jr. was then dealt to Saskatchewan mid-way through the 2017 campaign before returning to the Alouettes at the start of 2018.

The quarterback began his college career at Eastern Washington from 2011-14. After redshirting in his first year and splitting the starting duties in 2012, Adams Jr. was twice named Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year while also earning First-Team Big Sky honours in both 2013 and 2014.

With future Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp as his favourite target, Adams Jr. set single-season Big Sky records in touchdown passes (55) and pass efficiency (183.13) in 2013.

He transferred to Oregon for the 2015 season and was named Pac-12 newcomer of the year after throwing for 2,643 and 26 touchdowns while leading the Ducks to an appearance in the Alamo Bowl where they fell to Texas Christian in triple overtime.