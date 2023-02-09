Lions Acquire 1st Round Pick J Williams

The BC Lions announced today they have acquired Toronto’s first-round selection (ninth overall) in the 2023 CFL Draft in exchange for National linebacker Jordan Williams.

“This trade affords us the luxury of moving back into the first-round in what is a deep draft,” said Lions co-GM/director of football operations Neil McEvoy.

“We thank Jordan for his solid contributions to our football team these past two seasons. Given the quality Canadian depth we’ve stockpiled onto this roster following the last couple of drafts, we felt we were in a position to part with a very good player in exchange for a higher pick.”

The 2023 Draft takes place on Tuesday, May 2. The Lions currently hold seven selections:

Round 1, 9th overall** From Toronto

Round 2, 14th overall

Round 4, 34th overall

Round 5, 43rd overall

Round 6, 52nd overall

Round 7, 61st overall

Round 8, 70th overall

** The Lions’ own first-round selection (seventh overall) belongs to Montreal after the trade for Vernon Adams Jr. on August 31, 2022. The club’s own third-round selection (25th overall) belongs to Ottawa after the trade for Terry Williams on September 4, 2022.