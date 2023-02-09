Sukh Chungh Stays Home | Lineman Signs Through 2024

Sukh Chungh is staying home. The BC Lions announced today that the National offensive lineman and pride of Port Coquitlam has signed a two-year contract extension. Chungh was eligible to become a free agent on February 14.

“I am hungrier than ever for the chance to bring a Grey Cup back to my home province,” said Chungh on re-signing.

“It has been an honour to suit up for the team I grew up watching, especially with the core group of players that are also sticking around. We can’t wait to tackle unfinished business.”

A veteran of 107 CFL games over seven seasons, Chungh was once again a steady force in 2022 with 16 starts at right guard while playing a big role in helping the Lions lead the CFL in both net offence and points per game.

Chungh moved to his hometown team as a free agent ahead of 2019 and made 19 starts over the next two seasons.

After being selected with the second overall pick in the 2015 CFL Draft, Chungh started 69 regular season and four playoff contests with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers from 2015-18. He was voted as a Western Division All-Star in his final season in the Manitoba capital.

The hulking offensive lineman suited up with the Calgary Dinos from 2011-14, earning CIS All-Canadian honours in both his junior and senior seasons. Chungh and the Dinos advanced to the 2013 Vanier Cup before falling to Laval.

Away from football, the former Terry Fox Ravens standout and three-time BC High School Football champion plays a big role in the club’s community initiatives with regular appearances at our Be More Than A Bystander presentation, helping spread the importance of preventing gender-based violence.