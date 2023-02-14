Former NFL Back Antonio Williams Joins Lions Contingent

The BC Lions announced today that American running back Antonio Williams has signed with the team. The New London, North Carolina native joins previously announced signings Gregory “Buddy Howell, Tavien Feaster and Nate Chavious in the squad’s running back group.

“This addition makes us even more excited for what should be an intriguing camp competition in the backfield,” said Lions co-GM/director of football operations Neil McEvoy.

“Antonio, Buddy and Tavien are all guys with NFL experience while Nate’s film shows us plenty of the great attributes that make him an excitable addition.”

Williams (5’11, 215 lbs)- moves north after a stint on the New York Giants’ practice roster in 2022. The New London, North Carolina native was a member of the Buffalo Bills from 2020-21, earning a promotion to the active roster in week 17 of 2020 where he rushed for a team-high 63 yards and scored a touchdown in a win over Miami. Williams was back in the lineup for the victory over Baltimore in the AFC Divisional Playoffs.

The versatile back transferred from Ohio State to North Carolina for his final two years of college (2018-19). In 22 games with the Tar Heels, Williams rushed for 826 yards and eight touchdowns on 139 total carries and added 18 receptions for 135 yards. He capped off his college career with a pair of majors in the 2016 Military Bowl win over Temple.