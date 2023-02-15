Jordan Herdman-Reed Returns To Lions

The BC Lions are bringing back a familiar face as the club announced the signing of national linebacker Jordan Herdman-Reed.

Herdman-Reed (6’0, 235 lbs)- spent the past two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and recorded seven total tackles (six special teams, one defence) in 17 total games.

The Lions selected Herdman-Reed in round seven (60th overall) in the 2017 CFL Draft and he would go on to suit up in 55 total games over three seasons. His most productive campaign came in 2018 where he registered 56 defensive tackles, 17 special teams stops and a pair of sacks. Herdman-Reed’s 19 special teams tackles as a rookie were good for second on the squad.

The Winnipeg native moved west to attend Simon Fraser from 2013-16. A two-time Great Northwest Conference (GNAC) Defensive Player of the Year, Herdman-Reed was also the first player in program history to earn an invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl. He recorded 226 total tackles (94 solo, 132 assisted), five pass knockdowns, three forced fumbles and an interception in 25 total games at SFU.