Lions Sign ’22 Global Pick John Levi-Kruse

The BC Lions announced today the signing of Global fullback John Levi-Kruse of Germany.

Levi- Kruse (pronounced Lee-Vi- Kroo-Zah)- was selected by the Lions in round three (21st overall) of the 2022 Global Draft. The 25-year-old played two seasons as a fullback/tight end/long snapper with the European Football League (ELF) Hamburg Sea Devils, hauling in 23 receptions for 214 yards and five touchdowns while adding two carries for 25 yards in 19 games.

Prior to Hamburg, Levi-Kruse suited up for the Elmshorn Fighting Pirates of German Football League2 in 2019 and was a member of the German National Team in 2017.