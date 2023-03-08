IWD2023 | Lions Making Impact

On this 2023 edition of International Women’s Day, the BC Lions pay tribute to the many great women not only in our organization but across the world of pro sports and every aspect of life. For our football team, success is determined by wins and losses on the field. Last season we were very proud to make history by hiring Tanya Henderson as the CFL’s first-ever full-time coach.

Behind the scenes and in every other department of our office, it also takes a full team effort to get results. Many of those employees are women, all of which have great stories and inspirational backgrounds. We now profile a number of those great women in various positions within the organization and what working with the club means to them.

Carol Longmuir

Title: Director of Finance & Administration

Years With Lions: 29

In 2021, Carol was the winner of the CFL’s Jane Mawby award given annually to a highly valued, yet too often unsung current employee at the club or league level.

What does International Women’s Day mean to you: International Women’s Day is a day to celebrate all of the women’s abilities in the world and how far they have come over the last few decades. The world is starting to realize just how much women can accomplish in the workplace as well as in taking care of their homes & families. Women are starting to be given the respect and recognition they deserve, especially in the sports industry which is male-driven for the most part.

Something you want others to know about being a woman working in sports: I am proud to be part of all the women out there that deserve recognition and respect for all their abilities to contribute in sports, I wouldn’t want to work anywhere else.

Additional Comments: GO Ladies GO.

Michelle Young

Title: Finance & Office Administrator

Years With Lions (& in other Sports): 23 years

What does International Women’s Day mean to you? For me, International Women’s Day is a day to celebrate the women in your life. It’s a time to pause and reflect so that you can thank those who have made an impact on your life.

Something you want others to know about being a woman working in sports:

I have been blessed to work with the BC Lions for 23 years now. I have learned so much, met many great people and have experienced so many events. If you are looking to start a career in sports or change your career direction, I would encourage you to look into joining a sports team.

Arlene Stewart-Irvine

Title: Manager of Ticket Operations & Analytics

Years With Lions: 19, during which she has helped with three Grey Cup hosting committees.

What does International Women’s Day mean to you: It’s an opportunity to celebrate the great achievements of women everywhere! I find inspiration in looking to strong female world leaders, my local talented friends, and the fantastic strong women I have the privilege of working with every day! It’s also a time to reflect and dream with my daughter because I feel like anything is possible for her future.

Something you want others to know about being a woman working in sports: If it is your dream to work in sports, do it! I encourage you to shoot for whatever career you want in life, even if it’s not a common one for females. Someday, young girls will look to you and find inspiration to chase their dreams because you helped forge a path!

Carolyn Cody

Title: Director of Business Operations & Marketing

Years With Lions: 10

What does International Women’s Day mean to you: It’s a day to acknowledge the groundbreaking work women before us have done to put people like myself in a position of power. Recently, we’ve seen new barriers broken with female referees, players and coaches, and I look forward to when this is no longer an anomaly, but the norm.

Something you want others to know about being a woman working in sports: We aren’t rare. Women are as passionate about sports as men, and we can do the job as effectively as anyone else.

Sarah Louis

Title: Manager of Game Operations & Events (below right)

Years With Lions: 8 plus an additional 1 year working on Grey Cup Festivals hosted by Vancouver (2014)

What does International Women’s Day mean to you: It’s a way to challenge society to stand up for gender biases and make a stand for equality. It’s a special day to celebrate all the amazing women around the world.

Something you want others to know about being a woman working in sports: Women’s equality has always been a struggle, we just have to keep going, keep fighting for everything and one day all women will get to where they want to be. Keep pushing forward, keep pushing boundaries.

Alex Ruiz

Title: Manager of Digital Platforms & Social Media

Years With Lions: 10 with the Lions plus a previous 6-year run on the digital team of the Calgary Flames.

What does International Women’s Day mean to you: As a mom of two little girls, it means more now than it did ever before. I’ve had the great fortune of working for and with many incredible women in my career, and any day that you take the time to celebrate strong, intelligent women only helps show my daughters that they can do absolutely anything they set their heart on.

Something you want others to know about being a woman working sports: It’s a lot of fun, every day is different and like any other job, it can be very challenging! Compared to 14 years ago, when I began working in sports, the playing field has really changed and opened up to include more women at all levels – and that’s great to see!

Additional Comments: Can’t wait to get back on the field at BC Place. Go Lions!

Michelle Burgoyne

Title: Coordinator of Fan Services

Years With Lions: 5

What does International Women’s Day mean to you: An opportunity for us all to come together and celebrate the social, political, cultural and economic achievements of women. Today I am proud – of myself, the women that have come before me, and of the women to come. I’m proud of our accomplishments, strength, intuition, and determination to keep fighting to show we belong here.

Something you want others to know about being a woman working in sports: Stereotypes are still alive, but we are breaking them down. With every success we have, every new fan we create, we’re building something new. Something that practices what we preach – inclusivity, togetherness, and happiness. We may struggle with a glass ceiling we all thought would have been busted by now, but we work through this all with one thing in mind; we are here to provide the best possible experience for the people who matter most – our fans. Being a woman in sports isn’t about crushing the male-dominated structure; it’s about working together to accomplish amazing things. Because that’s what sports is really about – making amazing things happen.

Hilary Romans

Title: Brand Manager

Years With Lions: 3

What does International Women’s Day mean to you: International Women’s Day gives us the chance to collectively acknowledge the barriers that have, and continue to affect women. We also get to celebrate those who have been able to triumph in the face of these obstacles and look forward to a day when we can experience a true sense of equality.

Something you want others to know about being a woman working in sports: For women, simply being a sports fan can be an incredibly unwelcoming experience, so the idea of breaking into the industry is intimidating, to say the least. That being said, working in sports is exhilarating and fulfilling, and no woman should have to miss out on that type of career. If you want to get into the business, take the chance, it is definitely worth it! We belong just as much as everyone else, and the more representation we can achieve, the easier it will be for females to make their mark going forward.

Emma Bonner

Title: Senior Coordinator, Partnerships (below left in purple)

Years With Lions (& in other Sports): 1 year and 10 months

Before I moved to Canada I was Elected as Sports President for Ulster University in Ireland, 2 years in a row.

What does International Women’s Day mean to you? To me, it means celebrating all the women before us. Our ancestors tirelessly fought for our right to vote, our right to work and our right to be equal with equity: we’ve come a long way and it’s crazy to think that women are still having to correct misogyny in 2023, but here we are.

International Women’s Day is a great spotlight into how women in the present are excelling in Sport, Business, Science, Art, etc. all while adhering to the ‘societal norms’ of being a woman or breaking them; mostly breaking them, because we’re strong, intelligent, bad-ass women. No matter what kind of woman you are, International Women’s Day celebrates ALL women from all walks of life.

Something you want others to know about being a woman working sports: We work hard, we hold a high standard and we’re more than capable of doing ANY job. We’re just over here breaking down barriers and being Sheros and stuff…

Additional Comments: Every Woman’s success should be an inspiration to another. We’re strongest when we cheer each other on!

Brittany Sundher

Title: Coordinator, Community Partnerships

Years With Lions: 5 Years

What does International Women’s Day mean to you?:

International Women’s Day is a day to acknowledge and celebrate women while we highlight women’s equality within their specific area, and sport is one of the many important areas to mark on this day. Many women in their industry have been breaking barriers and defying the odds every day by overcoming adversity in stride. During this remarkable day, we honor those who exhibit excellence by inspiring others to dream big and seek continued progress and opportunities.

Something you want others to know about being a woman working in sports:

For me, choosing a life in sports was a path worth taking. It’s networking and building those relationships in order to do your job and allow athletes to achieve a high level of success. Every day is different and challenging, but also being able to have those fun moments. It’s working with incredible people from a wide range of backgrounds and the sport’s growing capacity to inspire and lead positive change beyond the game. I get the opportunity to inspire and motivate young women and girls that they can indeed make their dreams a reality. My mission is to inspire, support, connect, and build a strong community that aspires to impact the sports industry.

Taking a risk, a chance, to work in a field that you love has shown me the challenging and rewarding road that we women have faced and still face in industries. Being in the position I’m in is the power of my voice growing louder for equality to men. It’s not when you get the opportunity, it’s what you do with it. The ability to shine bright and make a stance known within the sports industry is noteworthy.

Additional Comments: If you want it, go get it. Don’t EVER limit yourself.

Janelle Kent

Title: Graphic Designer

Years With Lions: 1 year

What does International Women’s Day mean to you?:

It’s a day to celebrate the accomplishments women have made to advance our rights and to bring awareness to the challenges we still face.

Something you want others to know about being a woman working in sports:

Working in sports is a rewarding career that nobody should miss out on. Don’t be afraid to work in male-dominated industries, and to push boundaries.

Matt Baker: mbaker@bclions.com