Lions Add Pair Of American DBs To Roster

(Vancouver)- The BC Lions today announced the signings of American defensive backs Elijah Benton and Najee Reams to the roster.

Benton (6’1, 205 lbs)– moves north after a training camp stop with the Tennessee Titans in 2022. The Virginia native signed with the Cleveland Browns as a non-drafted free agent in 2020 and was activated for a week 17 game against Pittsburgh. Following his release from the Browns. Benton had practice roster stints with Seattle, New England and the New York Jets in 2021.

In 23 games over two seasons at Liberty from 2018-19, Benton recorded 161 combined tackles, one interception and nine pass breakups.

Reams (6’2,195 lbs)- began 2023 with a training camp appearance with the XFL’s Vegas Vipers. The Durham, North Carolina attended 2022 training camp with the Detroit Lions after signing as a non-drafted free agent that spring.

Reams previously suited up in 39 games at North Carolina A&T from 2017-21, recording 106 combined tackles, one interception, nine pass breakups and four forced fumbles.

He also helped the Aggies capture the 2019 Celebration Bowl while recording three tackles and three pass breakups in the 46-44 win over Alcorn State. Reams also starred on the track squad, qualifying for the NCAA Division 1 Championships in the 4X400 relay.