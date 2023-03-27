Lions Announce Exciting Game Themes For 2023 Season

With just 47 days before veterans report to Kamloops for training camp and 73 sleeps ahead of the regular season opener in Calgary, the BC Lions today announced select home game themes for the 2023 season at BC Place.

“Our goal is to once again make every home game an event,” said Lions president Duane Vienneau.

“Many of the exciting game themes we introduced last season will return with the addition of a few more outstanding new themes to increase the experience to a whole new level for fans of all ages.”

June 1 vs. Calgary (pre-season)

Coming off another camp in the Tournament Capital, fans can get their first look at the 2023 squad with a mixture of returning veterans and exciting newcomers looking to crack the final roster. On this night we will debut our revamped Kids Club for 2023 that includes a mini-combine featuring fun football drills, face paint sticks and colouring pages. Giveaways include a free orange mouth guard for all amateur football players.

June 17 vs. Edmonton: Concert Kickoff presented by BC Federation of Labour

Last year it was OneRepublic. Who will it be this time around? Stay tuned for the announcement of another pre-game concert for our 2023 home opener. The Concert Kickoff also brings the return of our Backyard Block Party on Robson and Beatty St. with more musical entertainment and food and beverage options for fans of all ages.

July 9 vs. Montreal: FamJam

Family is the theme for this Sunday afternoon tilt with the Alouettes. Kids activities outside will include a tailgate with bouncy castles, face painting and a scavenger hunt. 5,000 BC Lions pop-ups will be handed out at the gates for kids 12 and under. Students will also help out at our pre-game festivities by designing warm up shirts that will be worn by our players and later auctioned off for charity. The fun will also be found on the concourse with mascot appearances by Leo, Roary and some other special guests!

July 22 vs. Saskatchewan: Watermelon Smash!

We have had a few memorable matchups with the Roughriders over the years. This year, we will celebrate the fun history with a soon-to-be-announced expanded tailgate party on Terry Fox Plaza for fans of both teams. There just may be some Watermelon eating (and smashing) in the cards. Fans can enjoy a musical performance from Fog Dog who appeared nightly at our 2022 Lions Den at Grey Cup in Regina.

August 12 vs. Calgary: Legends Night presented by Purolator

A special August evening will include the induction of a few key Lion figures onto our Wall of Fame with an announcement to come soon. The club will also honour past legends, Canadian Football Hall of Fame inductees and invite Alumni Dance Team members for a performance. This game also features a special appearance by the Grey Cup for our Purolator Tackle Hunger initiative where fans are encouraged to bring cash and non-perishable donations and get their pictures with the Cup.

August 26 vs. Hamilton: SuperHero Night

Always a highlight on the home game schedule, the club will pay tribute to first responders including Canadian Armed Forces, police, fire rescue and front-line health workers. Fans of all ages will feel the superhero energy with appearances from Marvel characters, police dogs and unique military interactive spaces.

September 16 vs. Ottawa: Future Stars Night presented by Tim Hortons

With our continued commitment to growing the game at the grassroots level, we will invite amateur football players from around the lower mainland to compete on the BC Place turf and receive free noise makers for our clash with the REDBLACKS. The expanded kids concession returns on this night plus young fans will be able to play arcade games.

September 29 vs. Saskatchewan: Orange Shirt Day Game presented by Prospera Credit Union, BC Hydro and LiUNA

Our third annual Orange Shirt Day Game once again pays respect to Canada’s National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The first 10,000 fans will receive a newly-designed orange t-shirt featuring our Indigenous-themed logo designed by Corrine Hunt. This year marks the return of our Indigenous marketplace for vendors to sell and showcase their products with entertainment that includes DJ Oshow, street party performances and a special halftime show to be announced soon.

Friday, October 6: The Gravy Bowl

Kick off your Thanksgiving weekend in style as we welcome in our friends from Winnipeg. Pre-game food options will be on point with a turkey dinner spread that includes poutine, pumpkin pie and a pie eating contest. The Gravy Bowl, soon to become classic game night, will surely be a standout in the 2023 home schedule.

Friday, October 20: Blackout Night

The regular season concludes with a tribute to our great fans that includes a Halloween celebration and pre-game blackout inside BC Place. Be prepared, there will be plenty of special prizes for the best-dressed fans in the building! Members of our Junior Uproar Dance Team will perform while the pre-game fun on Terry Fox Plaza includes a watch party for the first half of the CFL doubleheader and Get in the Game Photo op.

Don’t miss out on these great game themes for 2023! Season ticket packages are on sale now and include our expanded Family Zone section presented by Save-On-Foods. There are plenty of benefits to becoming a season ticket holder, including a 15 percent discount on Lions merchandise and an exclusive 2023 commemorative gift. Single-game tickets will be available for purchase on Thursday, May 4.

Click HERE to purchase season tickets and take advantage of all our 2023 game themes.