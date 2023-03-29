BC Lions Coaches Playbook Set For Saturday

Football is in the air and the Lions coaching staff is preparing for what should be another eventful training camp. For a second straight year, our BC Lions Coaches Playbook is taking place and this time around it goes down at Surrey’s Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary School. The fun takes place this Saturday from 9:30-5:00 pm.

Head coach Rick Campbell and members of his staff join forces with coaches from the UBC Thunderbirds and BC High School Football for a clinic designed to teach youth football coaches new skills and techniques to improve their programs.

“Every player you meet had a coach in high school or younger that made a big difference in their lives and made them want to be a football player.” Rick Campbell

All spots for youth football coaches have been filled but we encourage all youth football coaches to stay tuned for our future seminars. Once again, our Coaches Playbook will feature sessions on the field and in the classroom as youth coaches begin to prepare for the start of their own seasons. The Coaches Playbook began as a virtual program during the COVID-19 lockdown with weekly video seminars designed for a specific football area. The success of the program led to the start of an in-person coaching clinic.

WHAT: BC Lions Coaches Playbook

WHEN: Saturday, April 1 from 9:30 am- 5:30 pm

WHERE: Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary: 6151, 180 Street, Surrey

WHO: Rick Campbell & Lions staff plus select coaches from UBC and BC High School Football