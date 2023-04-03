Lions Announce Record Donation In 50/50 Proceeds To Amateur Football

The BC Lions announced today a donation of $309,435.07 in 50/50 proceeds from 2022 to amateur football in British Columbia. The amount is a single-season record for our club’s 50/50 program.

“With two guaranteed draws and a home playoff game, the 2022 BC Lions 50/50 draw was a great success,” said Lions director of community partnerships Jamie Taras.

“The Lions organization is proud of our continued commitment to grow football at all levels in British Columbia. Our thanks go out to the British Columbia Football Conference for their help running the 50/50 draw and to our fans for purchasing tickets in support of amateur football.”

The 50/50 program for 2023 is once again slated to include two ‘guaranteed jackpot’ games which will both surpass $100,000. Once again, 50/50 purchases will be available both at BC Place and online.