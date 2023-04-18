Lions Add DB Duo, Kicker To Camp Roster

The BC Lions today added three Americans to the training camp roster: defensive backs Jaylon McClain-Sapp and Tre Webb plus kicker Casey Bednarski.

McClain-Sapp (5’11, 181 lbs)- the Jacksonville, Florida native spent 2022 with the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers where he recorded seven tackles and one interception. He attended training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021 after signing as a non-drafted free agent in May. In 38 games over five seasons at Marshall (2016-20), McClain-Sapp registered 31 total tackles, 17 pass breakups and a pair of interceptions.

Webb (6’2, 202 lbs)- suited up in 43 games at San Jose State from 2017-20, registering 192 total tackles, 13 pass breakups, a pair of forced fumbles and one interception while also helping the Spartans win the Mount West Conference in his final season with the program. The Riverside, California native transferred to Montana State for 2021. Along with racking up 70 total tackles and an interception across 15 games, Webb would earn Third-Team All-Big Sky honours.

Bednarski (6’1, 215 lbs)- following a round of NFL workouts that included stops in Green Bay and Chicago, Bednarski spent a portion of the 2019 season with the MidStates Football League’s Wisconsin Hitmen, playing in his home state. Prior to turning pro, Bednarski transferred from the College of DuPage to Minnesota State for his final two years of eligibility (2017-18) and would make good on 40 of 50 field goal attempts including a school-record 63-yarder in 2017. Bednarski finished as the program’s third-highest leading scorer while twice earning All-NSIC First-Team selections.

All three players are slated to be on hand when first-year Lions kick off a three-day mini-camp at Hillside Stadium in Kamloops on Wednesday, May 10.