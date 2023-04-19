FanFest Returns May 20

With 2023 Training Camp presented by Sun Peaks Resort and City of Kamloops drawing closer, Thursday marks the one-month countdown to one of our organization’s most popular events: FanFest presented by BCLC returns to Hillside Stadium on Saturday, May 20 from 2:00-5:30 pm.

“FanFest is a signature event for our entire club as we get ready to kick off another big season,” said Lions VP of business George Chayka.

“In addition to thanking our great partners who make it possible for us to host a great afternoon for the community, we are thrilled to be welcoming our great Lions fans not only in Kamloops but from other regions of the province. It’s a great opportunity for everyone to come together and celebrate the start of another exciting season of BC Lions football.”

To kick off the event, Lions fans will once again be able to take in a live scrimmage as the squad’s training camp battles continue to heat up. The scrimmage is followed by a player autograph session (4:00- 4:30 pm) and our Play with the Pros clinic presented by Doman Building Materials and Leavitt Machinery for kids aged 6-13 (4:30-5:30 pm).

Youngsters participating in the non-contact clinic will learn some football skills from their favourite Lion players. Registration for Play with the Pros is open HERE.

The afternoon includes food trucks, beverages for fans of all ages plus some fun activities for kids to enjoy.