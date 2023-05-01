Two More For Camp | Lions Add OL Tuitele & DB Williams

The BC Lions today added two more Americans to the training camp roster: offensive lineman Syrus Tuitele and defensive back Colby Williams.

Tuitele (6’6, 318 lbs- pronounced Two-Tel-E)- most recently suited up in three games with the USFL’s Michigan Panthers in 2022. The Chico, California native attended training camp with the Buffalo Bills in 2021 after signing as a non-drafted free agent that May.

Prior to turning pro, Tuitele enjoyed a solid career at Fresno State from 2017-20, suiting up in 35 games with most of his reps at right tackle.

In his sophomore campaign, Tuitele helped the Bulldogs’ offence produce 2,161 yards and 31 touchdowns on the ground with 3,740 yards through the air, the program’s highest totals since 2013.

Williams (5’11, 205 lbs)- attended Utah Tech from 2020-22, racking up 50 total tackles (37 solo, 13 assisted), 3.5 tackles for a loss, 17 pass knockdowns plus one interception in 21 total games.

The native of Amarillo, Texas attended Moorpark Jr. College for his first two seasons of eligibility and would record 38 tackles, two interceptions and a pair of pass breakups across 17 contests.

Both players will be on hand when first-year Lions kick off three-day mini-camp at Hillside Stadium in Kamloops on Wednesday, May 10.

Click HERE for a full schedule of 2023 Training Camp presented by Sun Peaks Resort and the City of Kamloops.