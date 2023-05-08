Lions Sign Five From 2023 CFL Draft Class

The BC Lions today announced that five members of last Tuesday’s CFL Draft class have signed contracts with the team:

Defensive lineman Francis Bemiy Jr. (Round 1, 9th overall),

Linebacker Markus Jean-Loescher (Round 4, 34th overall),

Defensive back Jassin States-McClean (Round 6, 52nd overall),

Linebacker Jack Hinsperger (Round 7, 61st overall)

Offensive lineman Troy Kowal (Round 8, 70th overall).

Bemiy Jr. (6’3, 270 lbs)- suited up in 49 games at Southern Utah from 2018-22, recording 163 total tackles (87 solo, 76 assisted), 38.5 tackles for a loss, 13 sacks, three fumble recoveries and a forced fumble. As a senior, he earned Bluebloods First Team All-Conference honours and was an All-Big Sky First Team Defensive selection in the Spring of 2021. A native of Montreal, Bemiy Jr. moved to Riverside, California for his final two years of high school.

Jean-Loescher (6’2, 225 lbs)- The Toronto native appeared in 18 games over three seasons (2019, 2021-22) at Saint Mary’s while recording 79 total tackles (57 solo, 22 assisted), six tackles for a loss, two sacks and three pass breakups.

States-McClean (6’2, 180 lbs)- appeared in 27 games over four seasons at Saint Mary’s (2018-19, 2021-22) and racked up 40 solo tackles plus and interception. States-McClean also suited up in the 2022 East-West Bowl.

Hinsperger (6’0, 212 lbs)- attended Waterloo from 2018-22, appearing in 20 games while recording 82 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Hinsperger earned a 2022 OUA First-Team All-Star and was also named OUA Rookie of the Year after registering 55 total tackles across eight games.

Kowal (6’6, 295 lbs)- the Alberta native played in 29 games at Minot State, suiting up primarily at tackle. Along with being a steady force on the offensive line, Kowal recorded three solo tackles in his time with the Beavers.

Defensive back Siriman Bagayogo (Round 2,14th overall) earned an invite to Kansas City Chiefs mini-camp this week while defensive back Charlie Ringland (Round 5, 43rd overall) will be ready for the 2024 season after undergoing successful knee surgery.