Lions Sign WR Jaquarii Roberson, DL Amir Siddiq

The BC Lions today announced the addition of two Americans to the training camp roster: wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson and defensive lineman Amir Siddiq.

Roberson (6’1, 182 lbs)- attended 2022 training camp with the Dallas Cowboys before practice roster stints with Pittsburgh, Buffalo and the Los Angeles Rams.

In 40 games at Wake Forest from 2018-21, Jaquarii registered 146 catches for 2,158 yards and 17 touchdowns and also tied a program record with four consecutive games of over 100 yards. A two-time Second-Team All-ACC selection, Jaqaurii scored three touchdowns in the 2020 Duke’s Mayo Bowl against Wisconsin.

Siddiq (6’2, 245 lbs)- suited up in 39 games at Central Michigan from 2017-21 while recording 60 total tackles (35 solo, 25 assisted), 16.5 tackles for a loss, eight sacks plus one forced fumble. Earned All-Mid-American Conference Fourth Team honors from Phil Steele in 2021.

Amir then transferred to Charlotte for his senior season and recorded 47 total tackles (22 solo, 25 assisted), and 5.5 sacks in 12 games.