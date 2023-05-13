Lions Transactions: Saturday, July 13

- Schedule
- Tickets
- Grey Cup ’24
- News/Media
- Team
- Game Day
- Community
- Fan Zone
- Store
- My Account LOGIN
Follow BC LIONS
© 2023 BC Lions. All rights reserved.
© 2023 BC Lions. All rights reserved.
(Kamloops)- The BC Lions today announced the following players have been released from the training camp roster:
American wide receiver Justice Murphy
American defensive back Jaiden Cole
American offensive lineman Syrus Tuitele
American kicker Casey Bednarski
Global fullback John Levi Kruse
The club also announced that American defensive lineman Steven Richardson has been released.