Lions & Corus Announce New Partnership Including Dedicated Weekly Show

(Kamloops)- The BC Lions announced today that the club has signed a new two-year partnership with Corus Entertainment to keep the club’s radio broadcasts on AM730 and across the Lions Audio Network.

The dynamic duo of Bob “The Moj” Marjanovich and Giulio Caravatta are back for all regular season and playoff contests.

As part of the partnership, we are also excited to announce the launch of a weekly show on AM730. BC Lions On Tap presented by Coors Light will air at 8 pm every Tuesday starting on June 6.

The MOJ is joined by BC Lions personalities Matt Baker and Nik Kowalski at a rotating location of BC Lions preferred pubs, soon to be announced. Along with teeing up that week’s game, the trio will promote the club’s solid list of 2023 events, both on game day and throughout the week.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Corus and AM730, serving our fan base throughout the province,” said Lions president Duane Vienneau.

“Moj and Giulio have provided Lions fans with plenty of memorable highlights over the past six seasons and we are once again honoured to have one of the CFL’s best duos back in the booth. In addition, BC Lions On Tap will be an entertaining weekly show for our fans that will help us continue to expand our reach beyond game day.”

“This team is part of the fabric of our province,” added Kathryn Stewart, director of talk and talent for AM730 and 980 CKNW.

“We’re excited to launch into another season and to continue building our connection with the BC Lions community.”

MOJ and Giulio will make their on-air debut next Monday by kicking off a week-long series of training camp shows in Kamloops. They will be heard nightly at 7 pm on AM730 and on all of your favourite podcast platforms. The first game broadcast is set for Saturday, May 27 when the Lions visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders in pre-season action. Kickoff is 4 pm.

Additional info on Lions and Corus Partnership: