The Trews Headline Backyard Street Party June 17

The BC Lions announced today that Juno-nominated The Trews will headline our Backyard Street Party presented by PlayNow Sports on Saturday, June 17.

In addition, the organization announced that the first Backyard Street Party of 2023 will be a two-day affair beginning on Friday, June 16. Along with watching Friday Night Football between

Saskatchewan and Winnipeg on the big screen, fans will be treated to a musical performance from Famous Players Band.

Fans 19 and over can enjoy Molson Coors beverages for $5- a staple of the Backyard Party all season long- while young Lions fans will be able to have fun in our all-ages zone.

Hailing from Antigonish, Nova Scotia, The Trews first hit it big in 1999 with the single One I’d Trouser. The Trews also headlined the SIRIUSXM Grey Cup Tailgate at Hamilton’s Tim Hortons Field on December 12, 2021.

Their Street Party performance takes place on Saturday prior to our Concert Kickoff home opener against the Edmonton Elks. Kickoff is 4 pm. Details will soon be announced regarding a musical act inside BC Place prior to kickoff.