Lions Trim Camp Roster By 13

The BC Lions this morning announced the following players have been released from the training camp roster:

American quarterback Judd Erickson

American offensive lineman J.R. Hensley

American running back Buddy Howell

American wide receiver Ron Hunt

American defensive back Jaylon McClain-Sapp

American wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson

American offensive lineman Kenny Thomas

American defensive back Colby Williams

National linebacker Markcus Jean-Loescher

National offensive lineman Troy Kowal

National offensive lineman Will St. Hubert

National defensive back Jassin States-McClean

National defensive lineman Adam Wallace