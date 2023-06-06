Lions Sign National Running Back Kienan LeFrance

The BC Lions announced today that National running back Kienan LaFrance has signed with the team.

The 32-year-old Winnipeg native spent the last three seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, racking up 91 yards on 18 carries and hauling in 14 receptions for 97 yards across 43 regular season games.

LaFrance spent 2018 with his hometown Blue Bombers while recording 137 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 36 carries. His most productive campaign came in 2017 in his first stint in Saskatchewan with 68 rushes for 273 yards and two majors in 13 contests.

LaFrance was selected by Ottawa in round six (45th overall) in the 2015 CFL Draft. He would go on to suit up in 32 regular season contests over the next two seasons, playing a primary role on special teams before contributing heavily on offence in the REDBLACKS’ 2016 post-season run.

After rushing for a game-high 157 yards and a major in the Eastern Final win over Edmonton, LaFrance added 42 yards on 11 carries as Ottawa would upset Calgary in the 104th Grey Cup.

LaFrance suited up at the University of Manitoba from 2012-14 and was fourth in CIS with 765 rushing yards in his senior season.