Lions And Save-On-Foods Announce New Field Naming Rights Partnership

The BC Lions and Save-On-Foods announced on Friday a new multi-year naming rights partnership that will see the team’s home be re-branded as Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place.

“Save-On-Foods has been an outstanding partner of our club for more than two decades and we are thrilled for the opportunity to take this partnership to an even bigger level as a field naming rights Partner,” said Lions’ vice-president of business George Chayka.

“Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place represents a partnership with an iconic BC-based company whose focus aligns with the BC Lions pillar of helping to create better communities throughout British Columbia. We are proud to be furthering our partnership with Save-On-Foods and the Pattison Food Group.”

“We are thrilled to expand our longtime partnership with the BC Lions and lend our name to Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place,” said Darrell Jones, president of Save-On-Foods and the Pattison Food Group.

Jones adds: “As BC’s Most Loved Brand, this is a natural extension of our partnership with one of BCs most loved sports teams. At Save-On-Foods, we’re all about giving our customers extra, and with our name on the field at all BC Lions home games, we know Lions fans will bring extra pride, extra excitement and extra loud cheers to Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place!”

This partnership will extend beyond traditional sponsorship elements as Save-On-Foods looks to celebrate all the extras that BC Lions players, staff and fans bring to the stadium every gameday, because Save-On-Foods knows that a little extra can mean a lot.

“On the field, we’ll celebrate things like the extra effort that leads to a big play, or the extra toughness that grinds out a close win,” said Dan Howe, chief marketing officer for the Pattison Food Group.

“Off the field, it will be all about the fans – the extra noise that leads to an opposition penalty, or the extra energy the fans give the players.”

Look for extra features like this in-stadium, in-store and in Lions and Save-On-Foods social media.

Since moving into BC Place in 1983, the BC Lions have given their outstanding fans some of the best sports memories in the history of this province, including Grey Cup victories in 1994 and 2011 in front of packed houses at BC Place.

The organization is excited and proud to continue providing fans of all ages with unforgettable experiences and the unique home-field advantage of Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place.

The Lions play host to the Edmonton Elks in our Concert Kickoff on Saturday presented by BC Federation of Labour. Kickoff at Save-On-Foods Field is 4:00 p.m. with upper bowl seating available starting at just $25 all in.

Buy tickets HERE.