Whyte And Chungh Earn CFL Honour Roll Nods For Week Two

The Canadian Football League announced its week two Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF) on Tuesday morning and a pair of Lions made the grade.

Sean Whyte was the highest-graded kicker while Sukh Chungh clocked in as the highest-graded offensive lineman following Saturday’s 22-0 shutout of the Edmonton Elks.

Whyte:

PFF Grade: 78.4

With five successful field goals and one convert, Whyte accounted for 16 of the Lions’ total 22 points. Two of Whyte’s field goals came from beyond 50 yards.

Chungh:

PFF Grade: 74.0

The gritty right guard turned in another steady performance against Edmonton as the Lions’ offensive line was in control for most of the evening. The squad put up 419 yards of net offence in the victory.

Every week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll.

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.