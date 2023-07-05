Lions And Driven Project Partner For Special Event On July 9

The BC Lions and owner Amar Doman announced this morning the organization is teaming up with the Driven Project and Vancouver Police Department for a very special initiative surrounding our home game on Sunday, July 9.

This exciting partnership is focused on bringing joy and unforgettable experiences to children battling critical and chronic illnesses across British Columbia.

The Driven Project is a charitable organization that specializes in providing unique police-escorted ‘Supercar Therapy’ experiences which help provide a lift to the spirits of seriously ill children across Canada, the United States, and Australia.

The 12 selected ‘Co-Pilots’ will begin their day with an incredible drive in a range of supercars, including Ferraris, Lamborghinis and McLarens, on a safe and scenic ride through the city, arriving to ‘a hero’s welcome’ at BC Place for the big game.

Said Doman on the July 9 collaboration: “The Driven Project is an outstanding initiative and we are proud to add the excitement of taking in a Lions game to this special day for these kids. They have all been handed serious challenges in life. It will always be a priority for us to give back in any way possible.”

As part of the VIP experience, the Co-Pilots will each receive a customized BC Lions jersey, have an opportunity to play on the field with their families, meet the players, and watch the game from the largest suite in the stadium.

The Driven Project was founded by Kevin Gordon in Vancouver, back in 2018. The premise of “supercar therapy” centers around providing our Co-Pilots with a much-needed adrenaline-filled escape from reality, helping them stay strong through their battles and an opportunity to create memories alongside their family that they will cherish forever.

“We are thrilled to join forces with the BC Lions and make a difference in the lives of these extraordinary children,” said Kevin Gordon, founder of the Driven Project.

“Our goal is to provide each of these kids with the best day of their life, helping give them the strength and courage to “keep driving forward”.

The BC Lions and Driven Project invite media representatives and the community to join them in celebrating this partnership on July 9th at BC Place.

