Whyte Earns CFL All-June Honour Roll Nod Powered By PFF

The Canadian Football League today announced its Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF) for June with Sean Whyte emerging as the league’s highest-graded kicker.

Whyte:

PFF Grade: 82.5

Through four games, Whyte has made good on ten of 11 field goal attempts with his longest coming from 51 yards out. Seven of Whyte’s successful field goals have come from 40 yards or greater.

His ten successful field goals tie him with Ottawa’s Lewis Ward for the CFL lead while he leads all CFL placekickers with a total of 388 FGM yards, an average of 38.8 yards per successful kick.

In week two, Whyte hit five field goals and accounted for 16 of the squad’s points in a 22-0 victory over the Edmonton Elks.

Every week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll.

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.