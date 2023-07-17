Upper Bowl OPEN for Saturday’s Watermelon Smash

With a 4-1 record and perfect 2-0 mark at home so far in 2023, the BC Lions announced today that upper bowl seating has been opened for Saturday’s Watermelon Smash against the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Kickoff at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place is 4:00 pm.

“The interest and buzz for tickets has significantly grown week-by-week, which has given us reason to open the upper bowl for the second time this season,” said Lions president Duane Vienneau:

“We also have a few exciting initiatives planned around the Watermelon Smash that will be rolled out in the next day or so. It is shaping up to be an excellent afternoon in downtown Vancouver.”

The Saturday fun begins with our Backyard Party presented by PlayNowSports at 11:00 am. Fans 19 and over can enjoy Molson Coors beverages for only $5 with plenty of activity planned for fans of all ages.

Upper bowl tickets start at only $25 for adults while youth 17 and under can secure their tickets for only $10.

Secure your tickets HERE.