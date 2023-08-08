Lions Battle Stampeders Saturday On Purolator Tackle Hunger Night

Wally Buono & Waterboys Founders enter Wall of Fame while fans can donate food and cash for Purolator Tackle Hunger and get picture with Grey Cup.

(Vancouver)- The 6-2-0 BC Lions look to get back in the win column when they entertain the 3-5-0 Calgary Stampeders on Saturday, August 12 presented by Purolator. Kickoff at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place is 4:00 pm.

Our Best In the West game includes the induction of Wally Buono and Waterboys founders Dennis Skulsky, Moray Keith, Tom Malone and Jamie Pitblado to our Wall of Fame.

The 2023 induction class will officially be enshrined during a halftime ceremony. Also, it wouldn’t be a night honouring our legends without an appearance from our alumni Dance Team members who will perform their routine prior to kickoff.

Saturday is also Purolator Tackle Hunger night. Always a special imitative, fans bringing food and cash donations to support our local food banks will be able to get their picture taken with the Grey Cup.

Terry Fox Plaza is also the scene of our Backyard Party presented by PlayNow Sports. Fans 19 and over can enjoy Molson Coors beverages for $5 with musical entertainment and activities for fans of all ages.

Click HERE to secure your tickets for Saturday’s Western Division clash. All fans who purchase a ticket will gain free entry to the PNE Fair beginning on Saturday, August 19.

Youth 17 and under can get in for $10 while accompanying adults can join them for $20.